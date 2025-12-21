Baristas Say This Simple Mistake Instantly Ruins A Good Espresso Shot
A morning espresso is a delicious and comforting way to start your day, but it's not always the easiest to prepare. Baristas require much more skill behind the scenes than you may realize to get your drink right. From pulling the espresso shot to steaming the milk, there are a few steps on the way to the perfect latte, but there's one small error that baristas claim can ruin the entire drink. Tamping your espresso unevenly results in a bitter, pungent shot that'll start your day off on the wrong foot.
Tamping an espresso shot involves compressing the grounds for equal distribution and extraction through the portafilter. Tamping your shot evenly will help water pass through the grounds smoothly and produce consistent results. When using a tamper, the amount of pressure you use and the way you hold the tool are important factors to brew the espresso well. Doing this step carelessly can make or break your latte. A good barista is taught how to tamp correctly each time to avoid this issue. Poor tamping leads to a sour, watery beverage instead of the creamy, high-quality espresso you deserve.
How do you tamp an espresso shot correctly?
Whether you're looking to become a barista or just want to make a quality cup at home, learning how to tamp espresso is a useful skill to have. The first step in tamping starts with pulling an even shot using a scale and a grinder (about 18 tp 20 grams makes a double shot). Prior to tamping, make sure the grounds are distributed well and not clumped together in the portafilter — a Weiss Distribution Technique tool can help spread them evenly. When it's time to tamp, hold the tamper as you would a doorknob and press down with your arm at a 90-degree angle and use about 30 pounds of pressure. Once the tamping is complete, check the coffee puck to assess the level and smoothness.
For beginners, there are many at-home espresso machines that come with all the fancy accessories to ensure an evenly tampered and quality espresso shot. It's important to master the pressure, as too much or too little will affect the extraction and taste of your shot. Once you get the hang of tamping, you'll be enjoying expert-level coffee every morning. Don't be discouraged if it takes you a few tries — a barista isn't made overnight.