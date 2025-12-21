Baristas Say This Simple Mistake Instantly Ruins A Good Espresso Shot

A morning espresso is a delicious and comforting way to start your day, but it's not always the easiest to prepare. Baristas require much more skill behind the scenes than you may realize to get your drink right. From pulling the espresso shot to steaming the milk, there are a few steps on the way to the perfect latte, but there's one small error that baristas claim can ruin the entire drink. Tamping your espresso unevenly results in a bitter, pungent shot that'll start your day off on the wrong foot.

Tamping an espresso shot involves compressing the grounds for equal distribution and extraction through the portafilter. Tamping your shot evenly will help water pass through the grounds smoothly and produce consistent results. When using a tamper, the amount of pressure you use and the way you hold the tool are important factors to brew the espresso well. Doing this step carelessly can make or break your latte. A good barista is taught how to tamp correctly each time to avoid this issue. Poor tamping leads to a sour, watery beverage instead of the creamy, high-quality espresso you deserve.