How Much Pressure Should You Really Use When Tamping Espresso?

Gone are the days of tasteless instant grounds and watery filter coffee. Thanks to a wide range of machines available to the at-home barista, the coffee you can make in the comfort of your kitchen is better than ever before. For those of you who've invested in a home espresso machine, you should know how to get the very best coffee out of it and how to keep your machine in tip-top condition. One way to accomplish both is ensuring you use the correct technique when making your shot, particularly when tamping it.

If you didn't know, tamping is a sometimes skipped step (at least by home baristas) in the espresso making process that involves compressing the coffee grounds inside your espresso head to facilitate even extraction and a silky-smooth coffee. It's often hard to know how much pressure to use when tamping; too much and you get bitter, under-extracted coffee while too little gives you a watery, weak result. To find out exactly how much pressure to use, we spoke to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, ex-barista and founder of Home Coffee Expert.

"Generally, people suggest around 20 pounds of pressure," he told us. This helps ensure "even water flow and [prevents] 'channelling,' where water finds little paths through the puck leading to uneven extraction." The consistency with which you tamp is more important than the exact pressure you use, though. "If you use the same pressure every time then you can adjust other factors, such as grind size and extraction time, to nail the flavor," Woodburn-Simmonds said.