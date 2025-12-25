The Canned Ingredient That Gives You A Creamier Baked Potato

A good baked potato is a whole experience: From the crispy skin to the starchy middle and the buttery texture, every aspect plays a part. Whether its your very first time trying out this classic treat or you've grown accustomed to making it your way, experimenting with new toppings makes a difference. You can make like the British and heap on the toppings (baked beans please), spoon in some mac and cheese for a comforting and underrated treat, or keep it simple with a slab of butter. However, for an indulgent and cheese-lathered potato, look no further than a can of cheddar cheese soup.

While there are several must-try cheesy toppings to dress up a baked potato, nothing quite beats a classic and creamy soup — bonus points if there's a chance that your secret to this impeccable topping is already lying around in your pantry. Canned cheddar cheese soups are used for a variety of recipes including baked mac and cheese, enchiladas, dips, and cheese cornbread. When added to a baked potato, it takes comfort food to the next level. The cheese soup in condensed form is extremely versatile to cook with and can be tailored to your desired consistency, too. You can adjust this to your liking, whether you prefer it thicker and spread-like to keep things a little tidier or are happy for a watered-down consistency poured over the potato.