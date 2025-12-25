The Canned Ingredient That Gives You A Creamier Baked Potato
A good baked potato is a whole experience: From the crispy skin to the starchy middle and the buttery texture, every aspect plays a part. Whether its your very first time trying out this classic treat or you've grown accustomed to making it your way, experimenting with new toppings makes a difference. You can make like the British and heap on the toppings (baked beans please), spoon in some mac and cheese for a comforting and underrated treat, or keep it simple with a slab of butter. However, for an indulgent and cheese-lathered potato, look no further than a can of cheddar cheese soup.
While there are several must-try cheesy toppings to dress up a baked potato, nothing quite beats a classic and creamy soup — bonus points if there's a chance that your secret to this impeccable topping is already lying around in your pantry. Canned cheddar cheese soups are used for a variety of recipes including baked mac and cheese, enchiladas, dips, and cheese cornbread. When added to a baked potato, it takes comfort food to the next level. The cheese soup in condensed form is extremely versatile to cook with and can be tailored to your desired consistency, too. You can adjust this to your liking, whether you prefer it thicker and spread-like to keep things a little tidier or are happy for a watered-down consistency poured over the potato.
How to achieve the most flavorful baked potatoes with cheddar cheese soup
Cheesy baked potato soup is a go-to for those who want a homey but liquified meal. Keeping the cooked potato in the mix not only means that you get two meals in one, but it also allows you to get creative with how you lather on the toppings. The cheddar cheese soup works well when warmed (not heated too high or left lukewarm). The cheese-obsessed can go a step further by stirring in some more chopped cheddar for extra cheesiness, and mixing in some cream or milk ensures more smoothness. The milk or cream will complement the starchy potato base while enhancing the consistency of the heavier liquid soup.
Pairing spring onions with cheese soup is always a good idea, since the herbaceous and slightly sweet taste brings out sharper notes with minimal effort. You also get the added texture from the freshly chopped spring onions or the fuller flavor released from sautéing the onions. For those craving a touch of meat, feel free to add in some chunky bacon bits for a touch of pork to load up your potato. It also adds a chewy texture to the saucy mixture — bonus points if the bacon is smoked for enhanced flavor. If you can't get enough of the idea of marrying a soup with a potato dish, go ahead and try out this French onion take on a baked potato.