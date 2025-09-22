If You Love French Onion Soup, Try This Novel Take On A Baked Potato

The crispy bread, the salty Gruyère cheese — it's tough to beat a freshly-broiled crock of French onion soup. You've probably seen it served in bread bowls, but the real way to make French onion soup even better is by putting it on top of a freshly baked potato. While it's not a super quick process to make French onion baked potatoes, trust that it's well worth the effort.

It's not quite as easy as pouring French onion soup on a baked potato — you'll need to seriously cook down your soup to prevent your potatoes from becoming a broth-filled mess. Aim for a consistency similar to that of chili — a bit of liquid, but not so much that it's unable to generally stay in the potato. Cooking your soup at a low temperature for an extended period of time (at least an hour) reduces the liquid by allowing it to evaporate. This low-and-slow method also helps the yellow onions in French onion soup to release their flavor and truly blend into the broth.

If you don't want to make fresh French onion soup from scratch, no worries — you can follow Julia Child's tips to make store-bought French onion soup taste homemade. Just keep in mind that this route will also take extra time to cook the soup down to your desired thickness. If it's still too watery, you can try slowly whisking it into a roux (flour and butter) or a cornstarch slurry.