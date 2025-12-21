Why It's Never A Good Idea To Freeze Raw Sweet Potatoes

When it comes to cold weather comfort foods, sweet potatoes check all the boxes. They're sweet enough to be the main ingredient in a sweet potato pie elevated with luxe spices, but not so sugary that you can't reinvent your favorite shepherd's pie recipe with a sweet potato crust. Crisp sweet potato fries are incredibly delicious dipped in garlic aioli or honey mustard, and there's possibly nothing more filling and satisfying than a baked sweet potato draped in tangy, spicy chili, like white chicken chili with pickled jalapeños.

Sweet potatoes, like most root vegetables, are also a good winter-hardy crop to grow in your garden. Aside from their versatility, they're also loaded with potassium, vitamin A, and other nutrients that boost the immune system during cold and flu season. The only dilemma is how to store them. Freezing them is an automatic no-go, as it actually accelerates spoilage in sweet potatoes. This happens because the process of freezing causes ice crystals to form and break down the sweet potatoes' cells, bursting the cell walls and allowing rot to run rampant.

Additionally, ruptured cell walls also ruin a sweet potato's texture once it's thawed. Even if it's at peak freshness when you toss it in the freezer, it'll thaw into a pocket full of mushy, watery, mealy flesh that's unsuitable for anything but the compost pile. The fridge is also out of the question, as raw refrigerated sweet potatoes tend to harden and develop a bad taste before slowly succumbing to the same issues they'd face in the freezer.