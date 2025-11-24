The Absolute Best Spices For Your Sweet Potato Pie Are Probably Already On Your Shelf

It's impossible not to love sweet potatoes. These nutritious tubers are rich in fiber and vitamin A, and they're surprisingly versatile, making a great base for sweet and savory recipes. There are different ways to cook sweet potatoes beyond baking, but no matter how hard you try, it's hard to beat sweet potato pie. A true American staple, especially in the South, baking this classic pie will have your kitchen smelling like holiday spirit. If you need to whip one up in a hurry, the good news is the spices you need to make this dessert are likely already in your kitchen. You only need the unmatched trio of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger for that hearty, comforting aroma.

If you add extra flavor, cloves are another common household spice that can add a nice layer of sweet earthiness. Allspice can also lend a complex, peppery flavor that works well with the heartiness of the sweet potato. There are ways to elevate this time-tested recipe besides relying on the best spices, including unique toppings that you should be adding to baked sweet potatoes. But if you're looking for something straightforward that leaves no room for disappointment, stick to traditional warm spices that have made this pie a favorite for generations.