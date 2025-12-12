14 Target Kitchen Decor Pieces That Are Stylish And Functional
Over the years, Target has partnered with many home goods brands and designers to carry all sorts of kitchen essentials. Its offerings have come to include a huge variety of grocery items, cookbooks, and small appliances, as well as an expansive range of homeware. The company now boasts over 40 in-house brands, all based around the long-standing slogan "Expect More. Pay Less." So, naturally, when it comes to stylish and useful kitchen decor items, this store will definitely have you covered. And if you're an avid shopper, you'll want to note these secrets of Target's grocery section you'll wish you'd known sooner before the next time you stop at the store.
Among its many items on display, you'll find high-quality wooden cheese boards with decorative flair, sturdy place settings that are sure to suit various decor styles, intricate vases, spice organizers, and many other practical items. Though you can rest assured that what Target boasts in usefulness, it also matches in style — like its decorative cookbook holders and flameless candles. Among the more pragmatic offerings, you may even opt to hide your kitchen trash with a sleek and discreet Target storage solution, especially helpful for those working with limited kitchen space. Regardless of what you leave with, it's definitely worth popping in and perusing Target's housewares to see what you find.
Flameless LED taper candles
Target's Ribbed Flameless LED Taper Candles are a lovely, warming decor item. Think romantic or cozy candlelit dinners, all without the risk of fire. These six candles are AAA battery compatible and come with a handy remote control. If you're hesitant about fake candles, this product is actually made of paraffin wax — mimicking the appearance of the real deal. For $29.99, you can snag this item in one of three colorways: green, red, or honey.
Wood cheese board with cloche
With a retail price of $39.99, Target's Wood Cheese Board with Cloche is an elevated, more elegant yet still functional way to plate appetizers or charcuterie. The dark wood and timeless glass case with a knob handle give this piece an intriguing, almost vintage appeal. You could use it to serve your favorite cheeses and crackers, turn it into a dessert board, or even pair it with butter candles and edible florals for a unique (and delicious) centerpiece.
Wood round lazy Susan spice rack
Another kitchen decor must-have is the Wood Round Lazy Susan Spice Rack. This item costs $30 and is multi-functional, pleasing to look at, and helpful in small kitchens. Though it is undoubtably great for storing spices, it could also be a stylish way to corral various cooking oils, shelf-stable hot sauces, and even supplements or medicine bottles. The sleek and simple materials are practical, long-lasting, and suit many kitchen designs.
Iron and mangowood 2-tier wire spice rack
Depending on how serious of a cook you are, the entirety of your spice collection may not fit on your counter. But it doesn't hurt to have some go-tos on hand for easy access. That's where Target's Iron and Mangowood 2-Tier Wire Spice Rack comes in, priced at $26. Its compact, sleek design can hold up to eight different spices (depending on jar size), and it has a handle that makes it easy to move around your kitchen.
Iron and mangowood wire 2-tier fruit basket
If you're a fan of complementary decor items and like either of the aforementioned spice racks, Target also carries an Iron and Mangowood Wire 2-Tier Fruit Basket. For $30, this decor item is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it's a nice use of vertical space that is often overlooked for kitchen storage. It can hold various fruits and vegetables — just make sure you avoid storing your bananas in mixed fruit bowls as they'll brown quickly.
Brass cookbook holder
If you're looking for something a little bougier but still in keeping with the theme of functional decor, you might go for this Brass Cookbook Holder. Target's metallic take on this kitchen essential features weighted metal chains to hold your pages in place. For only $20, this free-standing display will add some elegant intrigue to your space and make it easier to prepare your favorite recipes.
Delavan Collection metal stand wine rack
For those who have a penchant for golden, warming tones, Target's Delavan Collection Metal Stand Wine Rack may be for you, priced at $40. Boasting sturdiness and style, this wine rack has a modern feel to it, almost like a functional sculpture. This free-standing storage option neatly displays six bottles of your latest varietals the ideal way, which is horizontally. Thus preventing the risk of air getting into your wine and consequently corking your beverage.
The Lakeside Collection upright spoon rest
If you've grown tired of the all-too-common flat spoon rest or are short on surface area, you may want to give Target's Upright Spoon Rest from The Lakeside Collection a try instead. It comes in three colorways, black, gray, and red, and each is embossed with a delicate floral detail. Retailing for just over $20, this elevated take on a standard spoon rest is tasteful and practical, and not only holds standard cooking utensils but also neatly contains whisks as well.
Glass storage canister with wood lid
If you're looking for a way to upgrade your dry goods storage, check out Target's Glass Storage Canisters with Wood Lids. Ranging from $10 to $20, these jars come in four different sizes, from extra small (24 ounces) to large (105 ounces), so you'll find each container is an effective way to hold everything from rice to flour as you use them up. Simultaneously, the minimalist appearance of this product keeps your kitchen or pantry looking sleek and organized.
Stoneware Tilley utensil holder
If minimalist kitchen decor is for you, Target's Stoneware Tilley Utensil Holder is a great piece to pick up. Available for $15, this product comes in matte black and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Thanks to its wide design, you can effectively gather each of your commonly used spoons, spatulas, and other kitchen basics in one place (all without the fear of the holder toppling over).
Sponge brush and caddy organizer
Target's Top of Kitchen Sink Sponge Brush and Caddy Organizer is made from nickel-coated steel and comes in three colorways: silver, black, and champagne. Priced at $12, its minimalist, compact design makes it easy to pair with many different kitchen decor styles and themes. The caddy comes in one size with a built-in drainage dish underneath, so no need to worry about soggy sponges or pooled water.
Fluted glass soap dish
A decorative soap dish is an easy way to add a bit of excitement to your kitchen sink. Only $5, this Fluted Glass Soap Dish by Hearth and Hand comes in a pale green color and features an embossed detail at the base. It's a lovely way to display ornamental and specialty bars of soap (that will ultimately keep your hands clean and your space aesthetically pleasing).
Sculptural ceramic flower vase
An overlooked feature of many kitchens is a flower vase, but this subtle decor addition can completely change the energy in one's space with little effort. For aspiring florists out there, keep an eye out for Target's Sculptural Ceramic Flower Vase that effortlessly combines either pink, white, or black with metallic gold. Available for $33, this vase has somewhat of an art deco feel to it, making it pop in any kitchen.
Dark woven rattan placemats
When considering the many ways you can dress up a table with minimal effort, try Target's Dark Woven Rattan Placemats, which conveniently come in a two-pack for only $12. The intricate woven appearance makes them appropriate for both a casual meal and a swankier dinner party. Easily paired with different themes and design styles, the classic feel to these placemats is sure to outlast many trend cycles to come.