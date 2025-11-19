Why You Should Start Storing Bananas In Mason Jars

Bananas are among the most wasted food items at the supermarket, according to one Swedish study (via ScienceNordic). This can be attributed to their short shelf life and the fact that many toss this type of produce as soon as dark spots appear. Although browning bananas aren't entirely a loss, you can turn overripe bananas into delicious banana bread. But what if you could keep them fresh longer? Storing bananas in jars could be the solution you've been overlooking.

To make the most of your produce and avoid unwanted browning, keep your fruit away from the deteriorating effects of open air. This is because oxygen speeds up a naturally occurring gas in bananas and other fruits called ethylene. The jarring method is effective because the two-part Mason jar lid forms a secure seal, preventing air exposure and helping your produce stay fresh.

Your bananas could also be browning quickly because you're storing them in mixed fruit bowls. Fruits like apples and pears give off ethylene gas, which can cause bananas to ripen more quickly. The jarring technique is a way to limit exposure. Keeping your jarred bananas in the refrigerator helps keep your produce away from excessive heat or sunlight, which are known to speed up the ripening process.