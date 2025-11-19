Why You Should Start Storing Bananas In Mason Jars
Bananas are among the most wasted food items at the supermarket, according to one Swedish study (via ScienceNordic). This can be attributed to their short shelf life and the fact that many toss this type of produce as soon as dark spots appear. Although browning bananas aren't entirely a loss, you can turn overripe bananas into delicious banana bread. But what if you could keep them fresh longer? Storing bananas in jars could be the solution you've been overlooking.
To make the most of your produce and avoid unwanted browning, keep your fruit away from the deteriorating effects of open air. This is because oxygen speeds up a naturally occurring gas in bananas and other fruits called ethylene. The jarring method is effective because the two-part Mason jar lid forms a secure seal, preventing air exposure and helping your produce stay fresh.
Your bananas could also be browning quickly because you're storing them in mixed fruit bowls. Fruits like apples and pears give off ethylene gas, which can cause bananas to ripen more quickly. The jarring technique is a way to limit exposure. Keeping your jarred bananas in the refrigerator helps keep your produce away from excessive heat or sunlight, which are known to speed up the ripening process.
Ways to store jarred bananas
There are various methods when it comes to jarring bananas. Before you get started, make sure to use a completely dry jar to avoid mold and other food safety concerns. When storing, one option is to cut the bananas in half and keep them in wide-mouth Mason jars. Cutting bananas into even slices with the peel still on is another way to extend freshness, since leaving the peel on slows the enzymes that make the fruit age.
It is also important to know when you should store your bananas in the fridge or at room temperature. Keeping your bananas jarred in the fridge helps maintain freshness and gives you more time to enjoy your produce. If your produce is still a bit green, wait until it's properly ripened before refrigerating. While this step will not prevent browning or spotting, it will help slow down the process. However, storing them in the fridge too soon can make your bananas lose their flavor and texture.
As you wait for your bananas to reach peak ripeness before placing them in the fridge, you can hang your produce on a banana holder. Storing the fruit in this way can also help prevent rapid over-ripening, which is partly why you shouldn't store bananas on hard surfaces. The more the bananas are handled, the faster they will bruise and turn brown, losing their freshness before you even have the chance to jar them.