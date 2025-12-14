The Sleek And Affordable Counter Cooktop That's Perfect For Small Kitchens And Tiny Homes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Living in a tiny home comes with its fair share of charms. It's cozy, convenient, and it really helps you simplify your lifestyle. Tiny homes, however, also come with small kitchens. This is where things can get a little tricky. Kitchens are workspaces that require a lot of equipment. Even if you pare things down, cooktops are non-negotiable space-eaters you need to plan around. If you're looking to maximize your small kitchen, consider going with a double-burner induction cooktop.

One of the biggest advantages to having an induction cooktop is the amount of space it saves, especially in small kitchens. Sleek, portable models, such as Empava's dual induction cooktop, are less than 3 inches thick and under 2 feet wide — and this already includes the easy-to-clean glass cooktop, control panel, and heating elements you find in most others. Not only does this create less visual clutter, it also means your stove can fit on smaller countertops. You also have the flexibility to move it wherever it fits best and, because it isn't installed into your kitchen countertops, it's also surprisingly affordable.

Outside of that, having a double-burner saves a ton of time when you're cooking, even for solo meals. You can, for example, cook pasta sauce on one burner and your noodles in the other, essentially cutting your cooking time in half. Even if you're using just one burner, an induction cooktop can still save you time because the induction process generates heat at an incredible rate; when it comes to induction versus gas cooktops boiling water fast, induction wins every time. The less time you spend sweating it out in a small kitchen, the better.