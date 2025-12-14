The Sleek And Affordable Counter Cooktop That's Perfect For Small Kitchens And Tiny Homes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Living in a tiny home comes with its fair share of charms. It's cozy, convenient, and it really helps you simplify your lifestyle. Tiny homes, however, also come with small kitchens. This is where things can get a little tricky. Kitchens are workspaces that require a lot of equipment. Even if you pare things down, cooktops are non-negotiable space-eaters you need to plan around. If you're looking to maximize your small kitchen, consider going with a double-burner induction cooktop.
One of the biggest advantages to having an induction cooktop is the amount of space it saves, especially in small kitchens. Sleek, portable models, such as Empava's dual induction cooktop, are less than 3 inches thick and under 2 feet wide — and this already includes the easy-to-clean glass cooktop, control panel, and heating elements you find in most others. Not only does this create less visual clutter, it also means your stove can fit on smaller countertops. You also have the flexibility to move it wherever it fits best and, because it isn't installed into your kitchen countertops, it's also surprisingly affordable.
Outside of that, having a double-burner saves a ton of time when you're cooking, even for solo meals. You can, for example, cook pasta sauce on one burner and your noodles in the other, essentially cutting your cooking time in half. Even if you're using just one burner, an induction cooktop can still save you time because the induction process generates heat at an incredible rate; when it comes to induction versus gas cooktops boiling water fast, induction wins every time. The less time you spend sweating it out in a small kitchen, the better.
Induction cooktop advantages more people should be talking about
There are, of course, other benefits to induction cooktops. One often overlooked difference between induction and gas stoves is the amount of ambient heat each one creates, which is a major concern in smaller kitchens. Induction heats your cookware directly, so there's less heat dissipating into the air compared to open-flame cooking. Trapping the heat from high-temperature cooking techniques in a tiny home can quickly turn your space into a sauna.
Those techniques also get a lot easier with the precise temperature control induction hobs offer. Because induction cooktops can be set to a specific heat or energy level — with a digital display telling you exactly what level it's at — you can cook at the perfect temperature for any dish. In fact, in an exclusive interview with Chowhound, Pat LaFrieda said induction cooktops are superior for searing steaks. When the third-generation head of New Jersey's legendary Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors speaks, it's worth listening.
Lastly, going with a double-burner induction cooktop helps you save money for other items that can help your small kitchen feel bigger. When it comes to which is more affordable between gas and induction stoves, the latter has a lower day-to-day cost because of its energy efficiency. It's the same difference between induction and electric stoves; the edge goes to induction because it utilizes heat more efficiently. The upfront cost of an affordable induction cooktop might still be higher than other options, but the energy cost typically evens things out over time — and may even end up costing less in the long run.