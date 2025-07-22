Induction Vs Gas: Which Cooktop Makes Water Boil Faster?

Vintage kitchen trends are coming back, but that doesn't mean every appliance should be living in the past. The refrigerator replacing the icebox helped prevent its share of food poisoning cases due to improved cooling technology, and the gas stove proved to be much less hazardous than keeping a coal burner in the house. But in 2025, it might just be the end of an era for our old gas-fired friends.

New induction stovetops tend to outperform gas when it comes to heating food. They can boil water quicker because they're electricity-based appliances that use a magnetic field to transfer energy from the stove to the pot. Fire will heat anything in its path, but only certain objects can receive these magnetic signals. For example, bread over an open flame burns, while bread on a bare induction stovetop won't toast at all. Induction relies on ferromagnetic cookware, making it faster and safer to handle.

This magnetic feature is induction's biggest pro and con when it comes to cooking. Aluminum, ceramic, and glass cookware won't heat up, but neither will hair or fingers, which is a major safety feature. Thankfully, you can still use most stainless steel and cast iron cookware. These pans absorb and retain heat, so they still need to be handled with care. Nonetheless, induction stovetops save time and prevent fire hazards.