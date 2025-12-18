What You Need To Know Before Snagging This Fancy Costco China Set

What is the difference in types of china, and why would you want it over regular dishes? Bone china is made with clay, china stone, and typically about 50% bone ash, a white powder made from calcined, or heated, animal bones. It's the bone content that gives this type of china its warm, creamy color, and is one of the ways to tell if your vintage china is actually valuable. Bone china is considered luxurious while also being very durable, which is why you'll often see sets that have lasted for decades or longer. It doesn't chip easily, and is safe in the oven, microwave, or dishwasher as long as there isn't a gold or metal trim. But for some people, there may be ethical concerns since animal parts are used in their manufacturing.

Fine china is composed of porcelain. You can visibly see the difference between bone and fine china. Hold bone china up to the light, and it will let light through, looking almost translucent. Fine china, on the other hand, looks starkly white, and lets no light through. Fine china also feels heavier than bone china, and while it's quite durable, it's not as chip-resistant as bone china. However, it's the less expensive option of the two types. If you're not sure what to buy, think about needs. If you want to creatively display your fine china in your kitchen or dining room, that's probably different from what you'd use daily.