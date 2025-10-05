Here's What To Look For When Thrifting China Dishes
Did you register for wedding china? While it used to be common practice for engaged couples to register for both everyday and "special occasion" dishes, this tradition has rather fallen by the wayside in recent years. And while some may never give it a second thought, others may come to feel like they missed out. If you're among the latter, it may be time to start collecting china — and thrift or vintage stores are a perfect place to start. Dr. Lori Verderame, an award-winning antiques appraiser, media personality, and host of the popular YouTube channel @DrLoriV, shared some exclusive advice with Chowhound about what to consider when thrifting fine china.
First, she says, "Key signs of quality include porcelain china bodies, hand-painted details, gold banding, and specific maker's marks from high-end china manufacturers." The high-end manufacturers in question include names like Copeland Spode (you may be familiar with Spode's iconic earthenware Christmas tree pattern), Royal Doulton, Theodore Haviland, Mintons, and Noritake, among others.
It may take a bit of research to determine if your vintage china is truly valuable, but another visual cue is whether the piece is damaged. "Damage impacts value," says Dr. Lori. "Cracks and crazing are the least desirable because they are difficult to repair." If a chipped piece has been professionally repaired, its value may not be so heavily depreciated, she explains; but when possible, avoid damaged pieces. As a general rule, when you're on a hunt for collectible china, Dr. Lori says, "look for quality materials, strong and attractive designs, and good condition."
Using and displaying your china
While china has typically been reserved for fancier meals or celebrations due to its breakability and costliness, there's no reason you can't incorporate it into daily life if it brings you joy — especially if you've gotten great bargains on your thrifted pieces and aren't too concerned about having complete sets. But regardless of how often you use it, there are a few things to be aware of. Dr. Lori Verderame advises against microwaving fine vintage china — and putting it in the dishwasher is also a no-no. Another consideration is whether or not the glaze coating the pottery was made with contains lead, which can present a health concern. "Use a lead testing kit or swabs to identify the presence of lead in a decorative piece," says Dr. Lori. These kits, like the AAwipes Lead Test Swab Kit, are widely available on Amazon.
When it comes to displaying your beautiful collection of china, you've got options. The traditional china cabinet is one, but Dr. Lori favors another. She says, "China gallery walls, also known as salon-style china walls, allow china collectors to display their collections outside of the typical china cabinet or hutch." Similar to the popular gallery walls of art, a china gallery wall involves arranging and (carefully) hanging your china on the wall. This may take a little more finesse than stacking plates in a piece of furniture (not that that can't be done artfully, too!), so Dr. Lori recommends grouping your pieces by color, shape, or style on a designated accent wall.