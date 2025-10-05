Here's What To Look For When Thrifting China Dishes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Did you register for wedding china? While it used to be common practice for engaged couples to register for both everyday and "special occasion" dishes, this tradition has rather fallen by the wayside in recent years. And while some may never give it a second thought, others may come to feel like they missed out. If you're among the latter, it may be time to start collecting china — and thrift or vintage stores are a perfect place to start. Dr. Lori Verderame, an award-winning antiques appraiser, media personality, and host of the popular YouTube channel @‌DrLoriV, shared some exclusive advice with Chowhound about what to consider when thrifting fine china.

First, she says, "Key signs of quality include porcelain china bodies, hand-painted details, gold banding, and specific maker's marks from high-end china manufacturers." The high-end manufacturers in question include names like Copeland Spode (you may be familiar with Spode's iconic earthenware Christmas tree pattern), Royal Doulton, Theodore Haviland, Mintons, and Noritake, among others.

It may take a bit of research to determine if your vintage china is truly valuable, but another visual cue is whether the piece is damaged. "Damage impacts value," says Dr. Lori. "Cracks and crazing are the least desirable because they are difficult to repair." If a chipped piece has been professionally repaired, its value may not be so heavily depreciated, she explains; but when possible, avoid damaged pieces. As a general rule, when you're on a hunt for collectible china, Dr. Lori says, "look for quality materials, strong and attractive designs, and good condition."