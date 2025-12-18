This Tiny Ikea Kitchen Tool Helps Organize The One Spot Everyone Forgets
Ikea is known for its minimalist, cost-effective furniture and homewares. Whilst meandering through the winding pathways of the warehouse, its intentional mazes will bring you to a simple tool that will help declutter your messy sink. That's right, this product will seamlessly turn your sink into an unassuming storage space that is both tidy and aesthetically-pleasing. And no, it's not one of those suction cup sponge holders. We're talking about Ikea's SKOLÄST extendable sink container.
This sturdy little gadget is a non-obtrusive way of clearing your countertops while adding a pop of sage green to your sink at a price hard to beat — just $5.99. It features an expandable arm that can be easily turned outward to hold dish towels after use. Say no more to unsightly rags over the faucet or sink's edge — now they can dry alongside your sponges, all while keeping clutter at bay. (And if you're on the hunt for cabinet storage solutions, too, another tiny Ikea storage find that's making big waves in small kitchens can do the trick.)
This product can expand to fit most sinks, taking up minimal space at a width of 3 ½ inches and a height of 2 ½ inches. It sits at about 15 inches when closed, and it extends to slightly over 21 inches when fully open. The design is made with nonslip material on either side of the lip, which grips along the edge of the sink. This feature holds the container steady, preventing it from shifting while in use.
The SKOLÄST container is hygienic and practical
This storage tool provides a safer, more hygienic way to look after your sponges and dish towels. The container features drain holes, allowing your cleaning supplies to dry, instead of festering at the bottom of your sink. The drainage feature is necessary, as it's likely that your humble sponge is the most important kitchen tool that isn't cleaned often enough. That said, you'll want to note that grime and residue will slowly build up on this container over time. To avoid this, just make sure to hand wash regularly.
The SKOLÄST sink container is crafted with practicality and ease in mind. It's a nice alternative to singular-use organizers, as it allows you to keep all of your cleaning supplies in one place. Now, dish or hand soap can be removed from the counter, allowing your cleaning materials to be as organized as they are useful. This product has received around 4.4 out of 5 stars on the Ikea website, an impressive feat with hundreds of reviews vouching for its ease of installation, appearance, and exceeding of expectations.
One reviewer on the Ikea website expressed: "absolutely love this, keeps everything organized in a minimalistic way. Should have got it a long time ago." Another reviewer noted that it's great for cleaning supplies but also serves an additional purpose: "Found myself using it far more for holding rinsed/cleaned recyclables to dry before I toss them into the large recycling bin." So regardless of what you use it for, it's clear this handy kitchen tool is not only affordable, but useful in more ways than one.