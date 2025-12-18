This Tiny Ikea Kitchen Tool Helps Organize The One Spot Everyone Forgets

Ikea is known for its minimalist, cost-effective furniture and homewares. Whilst meandering through the winding pathways of the warehouse, its intentional mazes will bring you to a simple tool that will help declutter your messy sink. That's right, this product will seamlessly turn your sink into an unassuming storage space that is both tidy and aesthetically-pleasing. And no, it's not one of those suction cup sponge holders. We're talking about Ikea's SKOLÄST extendable sink container.

This sturdy little gadget is a non-obtrusive way of clearing your countertops while adding a pop of sage green to your sink at a price hard to beat — just $5.99. It features an expandable arm that can be easily turned outward to hold dish towels after use. Say no more to unsightly rags over the faucet or sink's edge — now they can dry alongside your sponges, all while keeping clutter at bay. (And if you're on the hunt for cabinet storage solutions, too, another tiny Ikea storage find that's making big waves in small kitchens can do the trick.)

This product can expand to fit most sinks, taking up minimal space at a width of 3 ½ inches and a height of 2 ½ inches. It sits at about 15 inches when closed, and it extends to slightly over 21 inches when fully open. The design is made with nonslip material on either side of the lip, which grips along the edge of the sink. This feature holds the container steady, preventing it from shifting while in use.