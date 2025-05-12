The Simple Tool That Will Help Declutter Your Messy Kitchen Sink
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
No matter the size of your kitchen or how many people you typically cook for, a well-organized space is crucial for both efficiency and functionality. These factors may seem less important than having well-developed cooking skills but the tidier your space is, the easier it will be to keep clean, and the more pleasant it will be to use. Prepping a quick batch of 3-ingredient chocolate ice cream in a clean kitchen is fun, while the same experience in a cluttered space may just be a stressful, frustrating chore. Lucky for us, home organization is a booming industry with tons of clever products to help us do everything from build a kid-friendly pantry to keep cleaning supplies under control.
Anyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen can attest that kitchen sink clutter is the absolute worst. Storing your sponges incorrectly can lead to mold, leaky soap bottles leave sticky residue everywhere, and you can never find a scrubber when you need one. That's where the almighty kitchen sink caddy comes into play. A well-designed caddy not only helps keep sponges, scrubbers, and soap within easy reach but it also helps to keep them in good condition too. Washable catch trays with drain holes keep everything dry while simultaneously containing messy soap residue. It also gives your kitchen a neater appearance, and may even offer a place to store things like white vinegar for addressing a clogged faucet or bottle brushes needed for cleaning your favorite water bottle. There are also designs available for every kitchen style and size.
Choosing the best caddy for your kitchen
The first thing to consider when shopping for a kitchen sink caddy is the amount of space available. If you have a considerable gap between the edge of your sink and the backsplash, or plenty of free counter space, then you might want to choose a more robust caddy like the Cisily Sink Caddy Organizer with High Brush Holder. Made of rust-proof stainless steel, it comes in several different colors and has separate compartments for long-handled brushes, smaller sponges, and bottles of hand or dish soap.
For kitchens with limited space, a caddy that fits directly in the sink itself might be a better option. The TreeLen In-Sink Expandable Kitchen Organizer features two, non-skid expandable arms so it can sit suspended inside the sink. This frees up precious counter space for food preparation and appliances like coffee makers and slow cookers, while also keeping your cleaning supplies separate from dirty dishes and thawing proteins.
If real estate in your kitchen truly is at a premium, though, consider a small caddy that suction cups to the inner wall of your sink. These are usually big enough to accommodate just a few small items, like an abrasive sponge and a scrub brush. To keep other supplies orderly but still nearby, consider getting a second organizer that attaches to the inside of the cabinet door under your sink. As for dish soap, you can decant it into a glass oil dispenser to reduce drips and add a more decorative touch.