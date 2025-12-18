The Perfect Pairing For Your Slow Cooker Pork Chops Is Already Hiding In Your Pantry
While you can certainly follow several tips to make the juiciest baked pork chops in the oven, why not use your slow cooker for added convenience? Especially if you include one or two extra ingredients, with a slow cooker, you don't have to lift a finger for perfectly moist and tender pork chops. More specifically, to dress up this convenient meal, use canned peaches. This soft, sweet fruit breaks down over low heat and coats each pork chop in a luscious, fruit-infused glaze.
Better yet, canned peaches don't require any washing or cutting. Not to mention, since they're packed at peak ripeness, this shelf-stable produce is loaded with the same bright flavors as their fresh-tasting counterparts. The easiest way to incorporate canned peaches to your next batch of slow cooker pork chops is to add them to your pot straight from the can at the start of cooking time. Upon placing uncooked pork chops in the base of your slow cooker, include a can of peaches plus a small amount of chopped aromatic veggies like onions, garlic, and minced jalapeño. For additional flavor, include a small amount of barbecue sauce.
When all is said and done, the smoky flavor of the barbecue sauce complements tender, savory pork chops while highlighting the sweet taste of soft, jam-like peaches. Fortunately, if you enjoy this signature combination of flavors and have more time to spare, there are additional ways to combine pork chops with this canned fruit in your slow cooker.
More tasty ways to prepare and serve pork chops with canned peaches
Aside from tossing all ingredients in your slow cooker, you can also separate canned peaches from their juice to make a sweet-tasting glaze. Before you begin cooking, drain your peaches and combine the juice with small amounts of water, tomato paste, and soy sauce. You can also include a few of your favorite seasonings like rosemary or cinnamon. Then, simply pour the fruit-infused sauce over your pork chops, followed by the peaches. After approximately seven hours of uninterrupted cook time, you'll have a moist batch of sticky, glazed pork chops ready to enjoy.
When it comes to using canned peaches, you can also use these convenient fruits to make a simple no-cook relish for serving. All you need to do is combine chopped canned peaches with diced onion, peppers, cilantro, and lime juice.
Given the convenience of pairing pork chops and canned peaches, especially in your slow cooker, it's safe to say you've been cooking your pork chops wrong this entire time. Next time, to make the cooking process even easier, use your slow cooker in tandem with a meat thermometer. Simply keep the pork chops in your slow cooker until mealtime ticks closer. You'll know your meat is ready to eat when your digital thermometer confirms an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. This way you can have pork chops that are not only fruity and flavorful but also perfectly tender.