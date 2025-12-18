The Perfect Pairing For Your Slow Cooker Pork Chops Is Already Hiding In Your Pantry

While you can certainly follow several tips to make the juiciest baked pork chops in the oven, why not use your slow cooker for added convenience? Especially if you include one or two extra ingredients, with a slow cooker, you don't have to lift a finger for perfectly moist and tender pork chops. More specifically, to dress up this convenient meal, use canned peaches. This soft, sweet fruit breaks down over low heat and coats each pork chop in a luscious, fruit-infused glaze.

Better yet, canned peaches don't require any washing or cutting. Not to mention, since they're packed at peak ripeness, this shelf-stable produce is loaded with the same bright flavors as their fresh-tasting counterparts. The easiest way to incorporate canned peaches to your next batch of slow cooker pork chops is to add them to your pot straight from the can at the start of cooking time. Upon placing uncooked pork chops in the base of your slow cooker, include a can of peaches plus a small amount of chopped aromatic veggies like onions, garlic, and minced jalapeño. For additional flavor, include a small amount of barbecue sauce.

When all is said and done, the smoky flavor of the barbecue sauce complements tender, savory pork chops while highlighting the sweet taste of soft, jam-like peaches. Fortunately, if you enjoy this signature combination of flavors and have more time to spare, there are additional ways to combine pork chops with this canned fruit in your slow cooker.