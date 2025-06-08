The Boiling Water Trick That Will Seriously Change Your Salmon Game

Salmon is prepared in restaurants and homes all over the world, but there's one thing about cooking and eating salmon that tends to be polarizing: skin. While some consider removing salmon skin a mistake (it packs a flavorful punch and adds texture), others find it off-putting and prefer to toss it. Then there's those who enjoy the skin so much they remove it to make salmon skin bacon, a crispy, savory snack. If you're in the camp that likes to de-skin salmon fillets, there's a really easy way to do so with just boiling water.

Removing salmon skin with a knife can be somewhat tricky, and even dangerous if you're not an experienced chef. Pouring boiling water over your salmon fillet prior to cooking is an easier and safer method (just don't burn yourself). To do this, place your salmon fillets skin side-up on a wire rack that's set over your sink or atop a baking dish to catch the steaming water runoff. After flooding the salmon with boiling water and waiting for 30 seconds to a minute, pull on the edges to detach the skin seamlessly.