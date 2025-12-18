The One Type Of Beer You Should Never Pair With Hot Wings

Beer and hot wings are natural companions. Is there anything better than washing down spicy, sauce-coated chicken with a cold, refreshing beer? Nothing beats it — unless you choose the wrong beer. It may seem like a really dark, boozy beer would be a bad choice, but the one beer style that actually should be avoided may surprise you: the West Coast-style IPA. When people say "hoppy IPAs," these are the beers they mean. In contrast to juicier, hazy Northeast IPAs (NEIPAs), West Coast IPAs put the bitter pine and citrus rind notes of hops on full display in a crisp, clean body.

This is part of what got the American craft beer movement going in the mid-2000s (though the style actually goes back decades). And it's still hugely popular today, both alongside food and on its own. While we'd recommend a West Coast IPA with a juicy ribeye steak and other meats, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise if you drink one with hot wings. Sure, an IPA and wings can still taste great, but if you're looking for a beer that will help make the heat more manageable, a West Coast IPA is not the drink to grab.