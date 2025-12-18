The Storage Solution That Keeps Mixer Attachments Tidy And Costs Less Than $10

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the things in your kitchen, stand mixer attachments are among the ones with a habit of getting lost fast. They usually end up getting thrown into drawers, or separated across the kitchen, and when the time comes to actually get the mixer out, you have to spend a long time hunting them all down. But with nothing more than a cheap pack of adhesive hooks, you can fix this problem with almost no effort by simply hanging each attachment on the inside of a cabinet door, keeping them easy to reach and easily identifiable. If you've recently been researching the best stand mixers on the market, you'll have noticed most models come with a load of different parts so this is an especially smart move for keeping on top of them all.

If you're not about to purchase a brand new mixer, even people who have bought mixers at thrift stores will find this trick helpful since secondhand mixers often come with loose accessories that feel like strays and hooks can turn those strays into a tidy lineup. The whole setup feels light and surprisingly calming once it's in place, and all for the price of some adhesive hooks. (A pack of 24 Elegana kitchen wall hooks comes in at just under $7.)