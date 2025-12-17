The Bubbly Aldi Find That Will Complement Your Dinner Party (For Less Than $4!)
When it comes to providing refreshing beverages for your next dinner party, you'll want to ensure you have a variety of options without breaking the bank. If you're looking for a bubbly drink that anyone can enjoy, you needn't look farther than Aldi to get your hands on a bottle of its sparkling apple cider. This non-alcoholic fizzy drink will only run you $3.09 for a 25.4-ounce bottle (you may even be able to get it on sale for just $2.75 if you're quick enough).
This effervescent sipper comes in a familiar festive flavor that works as a mixer with various spirits, but it also makes for a lovely drink on its own. Produced under the brand Nature's Nectar, this alcohol-free beverage is delicious alongside a wide range of breads, meats, and vegetable dishes. The ingredient list will also give you some peace of mind, as this bottle of fizzy goodness merely contains apple juice concentrate and carbonated filtered water, with citric acid to balance out the sweetness.
This drink could also be easily dressed up with fun garnishes like cranberries, oranges, and even apple slices. You may also decide to incorporate it into a mocktail or enliven it even further with a series of spirits to make festive and delicious cocktails to share. Regardless of your plans for the no-doubt exciting evening, just make sure to avoid the 16 biggest mistakes you can make when planning a dinner party.
How to use Aldi's sparkling apple cider
Aldi's sparkling cider is best served up chilled, and you might opt to jazz it up with a few garnishes and added spirits. Just make sure you consider these expert-approved tips for mixing alcohol with apple cider. If you're personally a fan of a classic spritz, Aldi's sparkling cider makes a lovely addition. In terms of ingredients and additional prep time, it won't take long to make this creation; all you'll need is your sparkling cider, sparkling white wine (like prosecco), Aperol, and a bit of soda water.
If you're thinking something more complex will suit your spread, why not add some liquor into your beverage? Sparkling cider happens to make a welcome companion to gin, alongside lemon juice and orange bitters. This combination makes for a slightly more elevated beverage that still requires very little preparation time. And for those who aren't fans of gin, it also works well with other warming flavors which are common in brandy and spiced rum.
You could even turn this drink into a punch, allowing your guests to help themselves as the evening pans out. This could look like a sparkling spiced apple rum punch, aligned with the warm flavors of the holiday season. You can make this by combining your sparkling cider from Aldi with ginger ale, rum, and a bit of pineapple juice for a tart kick. And if that's not enough variety for you, try a three-ingredient apple cider mule, which is perfect for fall. Additionally, the great thing about all the cocktail recipes out there is that many, if not all, can be made non-alcoholic. Just skip the spirits or go for alcohol-free liquor, instead.