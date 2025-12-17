This Houston Coffee Shop Is Beautiful, Old And Absolutely Massive
The term "third space" seems like a buzzword we keep hearing these days, though the phrase has been around since the '80s. It's meant to describe a welcoming environment, evoking a sense of belonging outside our home and workplace. A coffee shop is a quintessential example. People can take a sip of their drinks quietly, read a book, or catch up with friends in a cozy setting, and even those who aren't die-hard fans of coffee find themselves in this enduring entanglement. There's a Houston coffee shop that's the ideal third space for most people. Fittingly called The Coffee House at West End, it first opened in the 1930s. It's beautiful, old, and massive — 9,728 square feet kind of massive — and yet, you might struggle to find an empty chair due to its popularity. That's already considering it spans three floors and a rooftop patio.
You can find the baristas brewing aromatic cups on the first floor, with comfortable seating and wide tables for sharing. The huge window welcomes a generous amount of natural light, adding to its splendor. There are more seats on the second floor, and above that is the rooftop deck, which provides fantastic entertainment and equally fantastic views of the surrounding area. The historical background of the building adds to its charm, with a red brick facade that can lure in all types of people — the casual sippers, writers in a rut, and the social-media-savvy bunch who can't wait to post about their visit. In the sea of the best coffee shops you can find in every state, this spot is worth a mention, for sure.
Your first visit to The Coffee House at West End
The Coffee House at West End is more than its aesthetics, size, or history. And since at the end of the day, it's still a coffee shop, the drinks are also something worth the visit. The cafe offers unbeatable classic options that connoisseurs will find themselves reaching for, including drip coffee. While you can always learn the four steps of tasting coffee like a professional, you might also find yourself gearing up toward milky options like a latte and cappuccino. Alternatively, the Houston gem offers specialty drinks if you want to taste its own creation. The West End latte is made up of espresso, steamed milk, and house syrup, so it's basically a flavored latte. The house syrup contains an unknown ingredient, but what we do know is that there's also an exciting swirl of caramel, chocolate, and coconut in it. To avoid adding flavors to your coffee the wrong way at home, you might want to snag a bottle of the syrup onsite.
If you find yourself craving a savory bite to cut through the sweetness of your drink, there are also pastry options for quick snacking. The ham and cheese croissant is much recommended, though a bagel or a turkey and goat cheese croissant might be more to your fancy. Sugary treats like chocolate croissants and muffins are also available to sweetly punctuate your visit.