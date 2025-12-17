This Houston Coffee Shop Is Beautiful, Old And Absolutely Massive

The term "third space" seems like a buzzword we keep hearing these days, though the phrase has been around since the '80s. It's meant to describe a welcoming environment, evoking a sense of belonging outside our home and workplace. A coffee shop is a quintessential example. People can take a sip of their drinks quietly, read a book, or catch up with friends in a cozy setting, and even those who aren't die-hard fans of coffee find themselves in this enduring entanglement. There's a Houston coffee shop that's the ideal third space for most people. Fittingly called The Coffee House at West End, it first opened in the 1930s. It's beautiful, old, and massive — 9,728 square feet kind of massive — and yet, you might struggle to find an empty chair due to its popularity. That's already considering it spans three floors and a rooftop patio.

You can find the baristas brewing aromatic cups on the first floor, with comfortable seating and wide tables for sharing. The huge window welcomes a generous amount of natural light, adding to its splendor. There are more seats on the second floor, and above that is the rooftop deck, which provides fantastic entertainment and equally fantastic views of the surrounding area. The historical background of the building adds to its charm, with a red brick facade that can lure in all types of people — the casual sippers, writers in a rut, and the social-media-savvy bunch who can't wait to post about their visit. In the sea of the best coffee shops you can find in every state, this spot is worth a mention, for sure.