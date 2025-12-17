The Unexpected Item You Can Add To Your Olive Garden Delivery And Takeout Orders — It's Actually Really Handy
It wasn't long ago that Olive Garden officially joined the delivery service game. While this means customers can now enjoy anything off the chain's diverse menu of appetizers, entrees, and desserts at home, there is another unexpected item you can add to your Olive Garden delivery and takeout order that's actually really handy. Most people open a delivery app craving dinner, but Olive Garden customers can now open it to purchase the chain's beloved cheese grater.
Olive Garden fans know what we're talking about. That sturdy, rotary-style gadget is much safer to use than the usual boxed or handheld graters, and it requires much less elbow grease, too. (In case you're curious, here's the brand behind the Olive Garden cheese grater.)
With this tool, you don't have to worry about how to avoid scratching your knuckles while you grate cheese. It's no wonder fans love this thing, and a good thing Olive Garden is now offering it to its customers, too. After all, some people consider that special "say when" experience to be the best part of any meal at Olive Garden, and now they don't even have to come to the restaurant to get it. It can simply appear on their doorstep in a brown paper bag.
How to get your very own Olive Garden cheese grater
To get an Olive Garden cheese grater for your home, start by heading to Olive Garden's website or app. Next, decide between takeout or delivery. Click the option you want, then head to the tab on the top of the page that says "sides, sauces & extras." Here is where you'll find the cheese grater. Add the tool to your cart, along with anything else you'd like to order, then make your purchase. That's really all there is to it. While prices can vary per location, Olive Garden's cheese grater is currently retailing for $19.99. Most graters are in plain white, but there are some limited versions of the tool that are green.
And hey, note that it's not just this gadget you'll receive with your purchase. Every cheese grater comes with a complimentary block of Olive Garden's Romano cheese. Now you can really have the whole Olive Garden experience from the comfort of your home kitchen. Or, to avoid having to wait even a second for that "say when" experience, just bring your cheese grater and a little Romano with you the next time you head to an Olive Garden.