The Unexpected Item You Can Add To Your Olive Garden Delivery And Takeout Orders — It's Actually Really Handy

It wasn't long ago that Olive Garden officially joined the delivery service game. While this means customers can now enjoy anything off the chain's diverse menu of appetizers, entrees, and desserts at home, there is another unexpected item you can add to your Olive Garden delivery and takeout order that's actually really handy. Most people open a delivery app craving dinner, but Olive Garden customers can now open it to purchase the chain's beloved cheese grater.

Olive Garden fans know what we're talking about. That sturdy, rotary-style gadget is much safer to use than the usual boxed or handheld graters, and it requires much less elbow grease, too. (In case you're curious, here's the brand behind the Olive Garden cheese grater.)

With this tool, you don't have to worry about how to avoid scratching your knuckles while you grate cheese. It's no wonder fans love this thing, and a good thing Olive Garden is now offering it to its customers, too. After all, some people consider that special "say when" experience to be the best part of any meal at Olive Garden, and now they don't even have to come to the restaurant to get it. It can simply appear on their doorstep in a brown paper bag.