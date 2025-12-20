Sam's Club Sells This Fresh Fish For Half The Price Of Costco

Great news, ahi tuna fans with a Sam's Club nearby — it appears that the two products are nearly identical in every way, except price. Both are wild caught (as most ahi tuna is — the species is notoriously difficult to farm). It's possible that the Costco version is a higher grade of tuna than the Sam's Club version. It's also possible that Costco's tuna supplier uses pricier fishing practices than Sam's Club, but this seems unlikely, as the Sam's Club ahi tuna package indicates that it meets sustainable sourcing standards.

Regardless of whether you choose to get your tuna at Sam's Club, Costco, or a fishmonger at a local seafood shop (they'll even debone your fish for you, if necessary), there are a few things you'll want to look out for when you're picking out ahi tuna steaks. If you see sushi-grade tuna, scoop it up. While "sushi grade" isn't a term that's regulated by the FDA, it generally indicates high-quality fish. Ahi tuna graded as #1, #2, or #2++ are also high-end options.

In addition to grading, visual cues can help you pick out a great tuna steak. Look for bright pink fish, and stay away from anything that looks dry. Finally, you shouldn't notice a strong scent. If your tuna smells like the ocean, you're good to go. If you notice anything overpowering, you're better off asking someone at the seafood counter for fresher options.