The Classic Pie Brand Hiding In Dollar Tree's Frozen Section
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are a number of fancy foods you can buy at the Dollar Tree, and that includes a well-known dessert favorite. If you're craving a piece of rich and creamy pie, you can head to the grocery store, bakery ... or stop by Dollar Tree? Yep, that's right — the chain store known for its budget-friendly buys surprisingly sells Edwards Pies in its freezer section. Shoppers may be lucky enough to stumble upon two-slice packs of some of the popular pies, such as Chocolate Creme Pie, Original Whipped Cheesecake, and Key Lime Pie. And the best part? The pie pieces sell for just $3.
Edwards Pies have been around since the 1950s, when the company started as a small bakery in Atlanta. Today, the company is famous for its thaw‑and‑serve convenience and flavors such as Midnight Chocolate, Georgia Style Pecan, and Lemon Creme. Fans on Reddit rave about the pie's nostalgic addictiveness. Some even say it is a copycat of Burger King's popular Hershey Sunday Pie. But remember, while most retailers offer whole Edwards pies, Dollar Tree stocks only the individual slices.
Is Dollar Tree's pie the best deal?
Dollar Tree's price for Edwards pie seems reasonable, but we checked to see what competing retailers charge for the same product. The same Edwards Singles Desserts Frozen Original Whipped Cheesecake Slices that sell for $3 at Dollar Tree are just a few cents more at Walmart. Still, Walmart often offers a better deal if you want a whole pie. A whole Key Lime Pie is $5.87, while the two-slice pack of the same pie is $3 at Dollar Tree. And if you happen to have any leftovers, you can try this genius hack for covering leftover pie in a pinch.
If your Walmart doesn't carry the flavor you want, Target and Kroger also stock Edwards pies, though their prices tend to run higher. Kroger is charging $7.99 for a Key Lime Pie, and Target is charging $6.49. Though it's important to note, prices can differ by region, so check your local store for current costs and availability. Unfortunately, like with any Dollar Tree item, there's no guarantee what your local store will have in stock, and even knowing all the Dollar Tree grocery shopping tips and tricks can't help if your store doesn't carry it. If you are set on a specific kind of pie from Edwards, you cannot order pies directly through their website. They do, however, have a store finder to help you find where their pies are available near you.