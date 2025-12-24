The Classic Pie Brand Hiding In Dollar Tree's Frozen Section

Dollar Tree's price for Edwards pie seems reasonable, but we checked to see what competing retailers charge for the same product. The same Edwards Singles Desserts Frozen Original Whipped Cheesecake Slices that sell for $3 at Dollar Tree are just a few cents more at Walmart. Still, Walmart often offers a better deal if you want a whole pie. A whole Key Lime Pie is $5.87, while the two-slice pack of the same pie is $3 at Dollar Tree. And if you happen to have any leftovers, you can try this genius hack for covering leftover pie in a pinch.

If your Walmart doesn't carry the flavor you want, Target and Kroger also stock Edwards pies, though their prices tend to run higher. Kroger is charging $7.99 for a Key Lime Pie, and Target is charging $6.49. Though it's important to note, prices can differ by region, so check your local store for current costs and availability. Unfortunately, like with any Dollar Tree item, there's no guarantee what your local store will have in stock, and even knowing all the Dollar Tree grocery shopping tips and tricks can't help if your store doesn't carry it. If you are set on a specific kind of pie from Edwards, you cannot order pies directly through their website. They do, however, have a store finder to help you find where their pies are available near you.