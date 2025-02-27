The Store-Bought Dessert That Tastes Just Like Burger King's Hershey's Sundae Pie

A Hershey's Sundae Pie is arguably one of the best fast food chain pies you can find, with its chocolate crunchy crust and filling of chocolate and vanilla cream. It's available exclusively at Burger King and became a mainstay on the menu in 2020. Each slice comes in its own cardboard box: Little rivets of chocolate mousse, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce wait just beneath the surface. A drive-thru treat that tastes like a lovingly made French silk or chocolate cream pie, it's a step above lava cake, apple turnovers, or the other popular desserts you want to avoid ordering at restaurants. You can always count on a Burger King Hershey's Sundae Pie to be pillowy and rich, smooth and fluffy, decadent, and easy on the wallet with a price tag of just $2.49 a slice.

And while Burger King might want you to think you can only get this delicious dessert at their fast food joints, you can get a store-bought version at your local grocer that's identical to Burger King's exclusive Hershey's Sundae Pie. Just ask for Edwards brand chocolate cream pie wherever you do your shopping; look for it in the freezer section at Walmart or on your favorite online grocery delivery service. You can have Edward's MultiServe Frozen Hershey's Pie delivered to your house through Amazon, and you might even be able to get the pie through your local Schwann's driver. Check your local delivery menu and look over the list of desserts that are offered.