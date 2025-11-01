The Genius Hack For Covering Leftover Pie In A Pinch

Picture this: You have a wedge of pie left over from last night's dinner — the crust still flaky, the filling perfectly gooey. You reach for the cling wrap, only to find the roll empty. Aluminum foil is gone as well. But there's an unexpected solution hiding under the bathroom sink: a plastic shower cap.

Slip it over your pie plate and suddenly you're no longer out of options. The plastic cap hugs the edges perfectly, sealing in the pie's sweet perfume while keeping stray fridge smells out. Plus it's transparent, so you can still see that glorious slice calling your name later.

This trick has made its way into kitchens because it's as convenient as it is clever. Clean, unused shower caps are cheap, portable, and reusable, making them perfect to slip over leftover pies, bowls, or cake tins. While you can buy a box to keep in your kitchen, shower caps are still offered as freebies in hotel rooms, and savvy travelers know to bring them home. Keep a few on hand and you'll always have a versatile kitchen tool ready without spending a dime. Whether you're meal-prepping or guarding the last piece of homemade apple pie from nosy roommates, this little trick turns bathroom junk into kitchen gold.