The Genius Hack For Covering Leftover Pie In A Pinch
Picture this: You have a wedge of pie left over from last night's dinner — the crust still flaky, the filling perfectly gooey. You reach for the cling wrap, only to find the roll empty. Aluminum foil is gone as well. But there's an unexpected solution hiding under the bathroom sink: a plastic shower cap.
Slip it over your pie plate and suddenly you're no longer out of options. The plastic cap hugs the edges perfectly, sealing in the pie's sweet perfume while keeping stray fridge smells out. Plus it's transparent, so you can still see that glorious slice calling your name later.
This trick has made its way into kitchens because it's as convenient as it is clever. Clean, unused shower caps are cheap, portable, and reusable, making them perfect to slip over leftover pies, bowls, or cake tins. While you can buy a box to keep in your kitchen, shower caps are still offered as freebies in hotel rooms, and savvy travelers know to bring them home. Keep a few on hand and you'll always have a versatile kitchen tool ready without spending a dime. Whether you're meal-prepping or guarding the last piece of homemade apple pie from nosy roommates, this little trick turns bathroom junk into kitchen gold.
Why this hack actually works
The magic is in the elastic. Shower caps are made from thin, slightly stretchy plastic and while the material doesn't stick like cling wrap, the elastic ensures that the cap will stretch tightly over the top of a pie dish, creating an air tight seal that locks in moisture. Keep in mind that regardless of storage method, you should eat your leftover pie within a few days to keep it tasting its best.
Their design also makes shower caps ideal for irregular shapes. Cover everything from salad to salmon avocado poke bowls, casserole dishes, or even that bowl of store-bought cookie dough you promised to chill for just ten minutes. The flexibility of the material allows the cap to conform to nearly any container, creating a secure fit that helps prevent spills.
The beauty of this hack is in its simplicity. Unlike clunky Tupperware that takes up valuable space, the shower cap method allows you to use your existing dishware to maximize food storage, proving that cleverness is worth as much as an expensive, brand-name solution. Just keep in mind that this trick is best for short-term use; a shower cap won't preserve food as long as airtight Tupperware or sealed containers will.