You Can Use Champagne As A Bourbon Mixer, But Should You?

While bourbon can be enjoyed straight up on its own, it's also a fun spirit to use in a cocktail or even a simple mixed drink. There's an endless list of drinks to make with bourbon, from the classic old fashioned to a fruity bourbon smash, but you don't have to get too fancy with shakers and syrups to make an enjoyable mixed drink. Even a simple three-ingredient bourbon cocktail can hit the spot. That said, when it comes to picking the right mixer, not every choice is going to stand up equally to the rich, sweet notes of bourbon.

Some mixology enthusiasts recommend combining bourbon and Champagne for a contrasting flavor and carbonation explosion. The mixture is the basis for drinks like Kentucky 75, a bourbon-ified take on a French 75, and a Seelbach cocktail, which also incorporates orange liqueur. However, some experts warn against mixing these disparate drinks — not due to their differences, but due to their similar dryness.

"The short answer is yes, you can use the two by adding in a bunch of syrups, juices, and other flavors. The long answer is, 'Should you?'" says Robert Sloma, the bar manager at License No. 1 in Boulder, Colorado. "Bourbon is meant to utilize the oak; that's what makes bourbon great," he explains. "With age comes more oak and more tannins and more flavor complexity." Adding Champagne would only increase the drying effect of the tannins. "It would be hard to produce saliva when consuming a cocktail like this," Sloma says.