The Disappearing Restaurant Chain Reddit Can't Let Go Of

Restaurants come and go, food trends fade, but nostalgia is forever. Just ask the throngs of Reddit users who've taken to their keyboards to express dismay that a once-popular chain restaurant has become obsolete. Who can forget the once-ubiquitous black-and-white-striped awnings of a Boston Market, in just about every town across the U.S.? If you're realizing it's been forever since you've seen the chain, you're not imagining it. Once commonplace with a total of 1,200 stores at its peak, the chain shuttered a whopping 95% of these locations just in the past few years, so it's not hyperbole to call it a sudden death. A mere 16 locations remain open today.

In better days for the chain, Boston Market enjoyed a unique market position as not quite your typical fast food chain, not an upscale sit-down joint, but something in between. With its take-home and family-sized entrees, busy folks could grab dishes like roast chicken, mac and cheese, and potatoes that tasted comforting, fresh, and homemade. "For those of us who grew up loving Thanksgiving food, Boston Market was amazing," one Reddit user said, adding, "For a long time, it was an instant stop for me if I came across one on the road, and it was meal time."

The premise was perhaps a bit ahead of its time when the chain opened in the '80s, long before the boom of meal delivery services made for busy families who want something fresh and semi-homemade. While still decidedly a fast-food joint, Boston Market delivered something similar — the feeling of a home-cooked meal, minus the time and effort.