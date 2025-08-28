These Are The 4 Chiles Guy Fieri Uses To Take Pork Chile Verde To The Next Level

Guy Fieri's pork chile verde isn't your average chile con carne. As you'd expect from the self-appointed mayor of Flavortown, his rendition layers together bold ingredients, including tender pork shoulder braised in a tangy tomatillo broth, but the whole thing is brought together by a formidable combination of pasilla, poblano, Anaheim, and jalapeño peppers.

Let's start with pasilla and poblano, which lay the foundation for the chile's deep flavor. Pasilla is the dried form of the chilaca pepper, and the name pasilla (meaning "little raisin") reflects its raisin-like look and flavor. It adds a smoky, earthy, and slightly fruity undertone, often described as tasting like raisins, dried fruit, or even a hint of cocoa. The spiciness is mild at 1,000–2,500 on the Scoville Heat Unit index, or SHU, which is the spicy guide for all hot peppers. It's that mild spice that stays in the background, enriching the sauce without overpowering it. Dried pasilla chiles are similar to ancho chiles, although the latter are a touch sweeter. For Fieri's chile verde, you'll need to rehydrate these chiles first.

Poblano peppers are the fresh, non-dehydrated form of ancho chiles. They contribute a deeply earthy, meaty, and slightly bitter flavor that mellows into a subtle, sweet warmth when roasted. In Fieri's recipe, he skips the roasting in favor of sauteing them. The poblano's very mild heat (1,000 to 2,000 SHU) complements the tropical tang of tomatillos without drowning them out.