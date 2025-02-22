How To Get A Steakhouse-Worthy Crust On Oven-Cooked Ribeye

Cooking steak at home can seem intimidating at first; you have to hit the ideal internal temperature without overcooking the outside. But with a little practice, it's to get a restaurant-quality steak and offers a more affordable way to enjoy your favorite cut. Steak comes in plenty of cuts, but a ribeye is one of the most desirable because of its marbling, or fat content. If you don't have a grill, though, you can still get a perfect crust on your ribeye by broiling it on high in the oven.

Think of an oven's broiler as a reverse grill. On a grill, you place the food on the grates, and the heat comes up from below. With a broiler, the situation is almost the same, but the heat is coming from above. Depending on the type of oven you have, the heat might be flames (a gas oven) or electric. To get an even sear on both sides of the meat, flip it a few times as it cooks; the length of broiling time will depend on the ribeye's thickness.