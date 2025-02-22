How To Get A Steakhouse-Worthy Crust On Oven-Cooked Ribeye
Cooking steak at home can seem intimidating at first; you have to hit the ideal internal temperature without overcooking the outside. But with a little practice, it's to get a restaurant-quality steak and offers a more affordable way to enjoy your favorite cut. Steak comes in plenty of cuts, but a ribeye is one of the most desirable because of its marbling, or fat content. If you don't have a grill, though, you can still get a perfect crust on your ribeye by broiling it on high in the oven.
Think of an oven's broiler as a reverse grill. On a grill, you place the food on the grates, and the heat comes up from below. With a broiler, the situation is almost the same, but the heat is coming from above. Depending on the type of oven you have, the heat might be flames (a gas oven) or electric. To get an even sear on both sides of the meat, flip it a few times as it cooks; the length of broiling time will depend on the ribeye's thickness.
How to broil a ribeye for the perfect crust
The broiler is an underrated oven feature that's key to making restaurant-style meals. There are some things you get from a grill that you won't get from an oven, such as infused flavor from wood or charcoal. But you can build a nice crust on that ribeye using a high broiler. Before cooking, pat the steaks dry to remove moisture, then season them generously with kosher or sea salt and some black pepper. Let the steaks come to room temperature for about 30 minutes while the salt infuses into the meat.
Once you're ready to broil, set the steaks on a wire rack above a rimmed baking sheet; this helps to catch the meat's juices as they run off and circulate hot air. Make sure the steak cooks on the rack closest to the broiler. The broiler gets extremely hot — up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit — which helps form that crust.
For thin steaks (less than two inches), broil for two minutes per side; thicker steaks might require up to four minutes. Flip the steak as many times as needed to reach your desired internal temperature — 130-135 degrees Fahrenheit for medium-rare or 140 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit for well done — as read by a meat thermometer. Once done, let the steaks rest for at least 10 minutes, so the juices can redistribute.