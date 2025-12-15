Frozen Fruit Can Discolor Muffins Unless You Do This Simple Prep Step

Compared to seasonally specific snacks, such as high-protein pumpkin muffins, fruit-infused muffins are enjoyed all year. Since frozen fruit is easy to store and commonly well-stocked in freezers, frozen berries may be your No. 1 preference when it comes to whipping up a sweet-tasting breakfast. When it comes to baking with frozen fruit, smaller fruits with thicker skins, such as blueberries and cherries, often produce the best results. However, even though these specific fruits tend to hold their shape better than soft-skinned fruits, such as raspberries or peaches, they have a more vibrant hue when frozen and can inevitably stain your muffin batter.

To fully safeguard your next round of frozen blueberry, blackberry, or cherry muffins from turning a dark blue or muddled purple color during the mixing process, rinse frozen berries in cool water to wash away excess juice. You may need to rinse your chosen selection a few times. Ideally, the water should gradually turn from a more vibrant shade to a muted hue with each additional rinse. Lastly, gently pat your berries dry with paper towels before mixing them into your muffin batter. Taking these small, mindful steps ensures your next round of muffins turns out stain-free.