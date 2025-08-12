Do You Really Need To Toss Blueberries In Flour Before Adding Them To Muffin Batter?

Berries are heavy and can sink to the bottom of whatever you're baking. Sally McKenney recommends folding them in gently with a spatula right before you fill the tins, though they can still sink down once poured into the muffin tin even if you do a good job of incorporating them. It might be tempting to sprinkle berries on top of the batter once it has been poured into the tin so the berries sink less, but this puts them at risk for burning.

As McKenney explained earlier, thicker batters should keep the berries suspended. However, if your batter is thinner, even dusting berries with flour may still result in issues with berry and juice distribution. In this case, some yogurt or sour cream can be added to thicken the batter. This is even one of Martha Stewart's tricks for baking and helps make cakes and other goods moist.

Additionally, consider using frozen berries. These release less liquid and keep their shape as they bake — just don't thaw them before adding to the batter! Even better, use frozen wild blueberries; these super tiny ones have less juice but more flavor. If you need more expert baking secrets, a final trick is to spoon a small amount of batter without blueberries into each muffin liner. Then, blueberries can be folded into the rest of the batter, which is then distributed on top of the plain base. The bottom layer stays mostly clear of blueberries and the top should have a nice concentration of them.