The Not-So-Secret Seasoning Your Smashburger Needs According To George Motz

Thin, a little bit crispy, and the perfect platform for fantastic toppings, it's tough to beat a great smashburger. Thinner than a standard burger, smashburgers offer a slightly caramelized, slightly crunchy exterior that's packed with flavor. To get great smashburgers, however, you'll need to do more than start with a super-thin patty — it's also important to make sure your seasoning is on point. George Motz of Hamburger America is preparing to share his go-to Smashburger tips at the Food Network NYC Wine & Food Fest at the Seaport in October 2025, and he spoke exclusively with Chowhound about how he seasons smashburgers perfectly — and all it takes is the Lowry's seasoned salt you likely already have in your pantry.

"For the classic smash, we use Lowry's seasoned salt," says Motz. His plan to keep his seasoning a secret was quickly foiled when Hamburger America first went into business. On the first day of the restaurant's opening, he was determined to keep his seasoning under wraps, but a customer said, "Oh, that?" as they pointed at the tub of Lowry's seasoned salt behind the counter. "Like, alright, it's not a secret anymore," he recalls. The pros at Hamburger America don't always use Lowry's, however. "We actually, on our burgers in the restaurant, we do salt only on the fried onion burger," Motz says.