This Is Why Your Pie Crust Shrinks (And What To Do About It)

Ah, the joys of baking — a flour-covered counter, a cinnamon-scented fruit filling on the stovetop, and an eager baker ready to delight guests with a warm and aromatic pie. What isn't on this home baking bingo card is a crust that starts out magazine-worthy but somehow ends up looking like a sweater that shrank in the wash. Heat can cause overworked and under-rested pastry dough to shrink in the oven, leaving you with a less-than-ideal filling-to-crust ratio.

You are certain to avoid this unwanted result if you start with a solid recipe and give your crust time to rest and chill before baking. The goal is to craft a pie crust that has the right balance of fat, roughly 60% to 80%, and the minimum amount of water possible to bring it all together. The best fat to use is cold butter because it gives the crust a desirable fork-tender feel — using hot butter is a mistake that keeps you from the flakiest pie crusts. However, butter has a lower melting point than a fat like shortening, so it can seize up during baking. One way to combat this is to use a combination of butter and shortening, which provides greater stability to the finished crust.