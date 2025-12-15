What Does M&M Stand For?

Although there's no definitive confirmation, many suspected that the inspiration for M&M's was actually Nestlé Smarties, a popular candy in the United Kingdom. This makes sense, as the candy has been around since 1937 and matches the description of candy-coated chocolate pellets (not to be confused with a U.S. candy also called Smarties, which is a tangy, chalky, fruit-flavored treat). What may embolden a suspicion of Mars essentially taking the idea for himself is that he worked for the Nestlé family after relocating to the United Kingdom. Further, while Mars eventually bought Murrie out of his 20% stake, placing him as the sole owner of M&M's, there's currently no accreditation of Murrie's involvement on M&M's official site. Whether or not this was intentional, it's worth noting that when Murrie's daughter asked Mars why her father's work was never publicly acknowledged, Forrest Sr. simply replied that Bruce's legacy is recognized with each "m" stamp on the chocolate candy.

To date, M&M's have become a household icon and are considered to be a flagship candy of Mars Inc. Among the treat's cultural impacts, M&M's were the first candy to reach space, but since NASA doesn't endorse branded products, they were simply referred to as "candy-coated chocolates" by the space agency. There are also entire stores dedicated to M&M's where patrons can purchase branded merchandise and just about any of its colors and types; one location of which is the biggest candy store in the world. They're also an excellent way to bring your baked goods to the next level, and the brand has also teamed up with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in the Media as part of its 2022 inclusivity commitment. All of which speaks to why both families of its creators should be proud.