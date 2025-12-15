Ikea's Affordable Dupe Of This Popular (And Pricey) Name-Brand Cookware Is $100 Cheaper

For fans of cooking-related online content, it's likely you've found yourself enamored by at least one viral cookware item. For many, this is exactly the case with Our Place's Always Pan. This product took the internet by storm back in 2019, and the momentum hasn't seemed to slow yet. The pan is praised for its usefulness, durability, and balanced heat transference. Though at $135, not every home chef can justify splashing out for it. But as with any popular product, there are usually dupes cashing in on the excitement, often at much more affordable prices.

That is precisely the case with Ikea's Klippfisk saute pan. While the Always Pan is offered in five different colorways, Ikea's version comes as one humble option — a gradient that subtly transitions from turquoise to gray. The cookware also features wooden handles that allow you to easily grab it from the stovetop. Additionally, Ikea's version comes with a lid composed of tempered glass. This is another useful added detail, as you can simply keep up with the progress of your meal without removing the lid.

The Klippfisk design features a steam relief valve situated nicely on top of the lid, paired with a silicone rim — which is fitted around a double pour edge on either side. The pans themselves are made from an aluminum base with a non-stick coating made from sol-gel ceramic, which happens to be great news if you're a lover of Italian cuisine, as aluminum-based cookware makes for the perfect pasta pan. Now, besides the fun Ikea food court hack for a lingonberry cola, you'll have another reason to visit your local store.