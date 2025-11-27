The Ikea Rail Making Pots And Pans Look Designer-Level Organized
In a world full of complex, expensive kitchen renovations, our suggestion today is a wonderfully simple, reasonably priced upgrade that nevertheless gives your kitchen a totally luxe feel. Ikea's Hultarp rail comes in at only $7.99 and is available in gold, nickel, and black. It's designed — as all Ikea items are — to be versatile. It can be paired with various types of hooks and baskets that hang on the rail so it can be used for storing kitchen tools, hanging mugs at your DIY coffee station, or dangling produce bags. The way we'd opt to use this rail if we really wanted our kitchen layout to look designer? A centralized, easily accessible place to hang matching sets of pots and pans.
Ikea has a matching Hultarp hook five-pack for just $3, and they pair especially nicely when it comes to the logistics of hanging pans. Although the hooks and the rail are made of steel and durable, the biggest concern raised by hanging something as heavy as cookware is stability on your walls — you don't want to be awoken in the middle of the night by your favorite set of nonstick pans crashing to the ground. Make sure you properly anchor the rail to your wall, and stick with smaller pans to put on display. It's even better if the colors match; it can make your display the center of attention in your organized, functional, cute kitchen.
Bringing this hack to life in your home
You have a few options when it comes to how, exactly, you execute this idea. For one thing, the rods come in two different sizes: One is the standard 23.5 inches, but for $5 extra, you can purchase one that stretches to 31.5 inches. Alternatively, you can purchase multiple rails and lay them end-to-end for a pots-and-pans rail across the entire length of a wall. You can also layer them in horizontal rows and sort by pan type, pan color, and so on.
With an overall rating of 4.7 stars, it's fair to say that customers like the product. However, some did warn that not all of the screws needed to hang the product were included with purchase. You may have to take a trip to Ace to finish up your decor. You also want to be somewhat strategic with where you place the rail. If you have troublemaker cats or young children, make sure you hang them high enough that someone can't knock one off on accident. If you're feeling inspired, we recommend taking a stroll (or a scroll) through the rest of the brand's culinary products — Ikea has lots of creative storage pieces for a more organized kitchen.