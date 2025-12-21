Why Some Trader Joe's Shoppers Think The Brand's Frozen Mashed Potatoes Belong In The Trash

With what might be considered an almost cult-like following, Trader Joe's certainly attracts a lot of customers. And it's well earned, as the grocery store chain does a lot of things right. When it comes to its frozen food options, you'll find aisles full of products made exclusively by Trader Joe's. And though many frozen dinners from Trader Joe's are quite good, there are a few frozen foods that, well, are just better left frozen.

Topping that list just might be Trader Joe's frozen mashed potatoes. At $4.49 for a 28-ounce package, the price seems incredibly reasonable. But despite the fair price, many customers who bought these frozen spuds were less than impressed. In terms of everything you're looking for in good mashed potatoes, TJ's misses the mark on all of them. Texture? Bad. Taste? Bland. One user in the r/TraderJoes subreddit said, "These potatoes taste like school lunch cafeteria potatoes — and they're almost too mashed and have very little consistency." Another user in the subreddit felt they were awful, writing, "So watery and has a super weird texture." They concluded their review by saying, "I don't think I have ever been so disappointed in TJ's."