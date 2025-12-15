This Trader Joe's Mini-Dessert Turns Pie Into A Bite-Size Delight, Perfect For Parties
Next to hidden gems in the Trader Joe's freezer aisle such as the New York deli-style cheesecake and mini cake bites, there's also another limited-time dessert you may want to try. If you're planning to host one or two wintry gatherings this season, what better way to accommodate your guests than with maple-flavored, bite-size treats from TJ's? Sure enough, the popular niche grocer just debuted a new seasonal product that can be served in more ways than one: Trader Joe's Teeny Tiny Maple Butter Tarts.
These buttery treats are essentially miniature pie crusts stuffed with a custard-like filling composed of Canadian maple syrup, butter, sugar, and eggs. Aside from being the perfect multi-serve snack, one 12-count box of TJ's maple butter tarts only costs $4.49. Therefore, whether you buy one box or three, these cold-weather desserts prove to be a tasty and affordable way to feed multiple party guests.
Better yet, when it comes to heating and serving these maple-flavored desserts, you have a variety of options in terms of toppings. Before popping the tarts in your oven, add a variety of finely-chopped Trader Joe's nuts like salted pecans or cinnamon sugar cashews. You can also use oatmeal to make an easy streusel topping. Before baking, simply cover the tarts in a chewy topping composed of oats, butter, sugar, and spices. Conversely, there are many more ingredients you can add to these seasonal confections post-baking as well.
More creative ways to dress up Trader Joe's Teeny Tiny Maple Butter Tarts
When it comes to incorporating cooler toppings after baking, you have a wide assortment of creamy and refreshing extras to choose from. If you're after a simple topping that brings out the mild flavor of the tarts' maple filling, serve each bite with a healthy serving of Trader Joe's Salted Maple Ice Cream. Or, make your own foolproof whipped cream with maple syrup instead of powdered sugar.
Use a hand mixer or vigorously whisk together heavy cream, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and a bit of salt. Upon topping each tart with whipped cream, add some crushed graham crackers, ginger snaps, or toffee bits for extra crunch.
Instead of whipped cream, you can also add a drizzle of homemade caramel sauce or chocolate sauce to each tart followed by a sprinkle of chopped nuts. Alternatively, for a topping that's more on the refreshing side, add a dollop of tart, homemade cranberry sauce. Or, make a seasonal fruit salsa with fruits like pomegranates, pears, grapes, and mandarin oranges. To make this seasonal fruit topping even more flavorful, add some sugar or honey and a splash of citrus juice.
If you're having trouble deciding on just one or two toppings, feel free to give your guests multiple options and create a makeshift dessert bar. Alongside your platter of freshly baked tarts, add small bowls of your favorite sweet-tasting sauces, crunchy extras, and creamy accompaniments.