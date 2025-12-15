This Trader Joe's Mini-Dessert Turns Pie Into A Bite-Size Delight, Perfect For Parties

Next to hidden gems in the Trader Joe's freezer aisle such as the New York deli-style cheesecake and mini cake bites, there's also another limited-time dessert you may want to try. If you're planning to host one or two wintry gatherings this season, what better way to accommodate your guests than with maple-flavored, bite-size treats from TJ's? Sure enough, the popular niche grocer just debuted a new seasonal product that can be served in more ways than one: Trader Joe's Teeny Tiny Maple Butter Tarts.

These buttery treats are essentially miniature pie crusts stuffed with a custard-like filling composed of Canadian maple syrup, butter, sugar, and eggs. Aside from being the perfect multi-serve snack, one 12-count box of TJ's maple butter tarts only costs $4.49. Therefore, whether you buy one box or three, these cold-weather desserts prove to be a tasty and affordable way to feed multiple party guests.

Better yet, when it comes to heating and serving these maple-flavored desserts, you have a variety of options in terms of toppings. Before popping the tarts in your oven, add a variety of finely-chopped Trader Joe's nuts like salted pecans or cinnamon sugar cashews. You can also use oatmeal to make an easy streusel topping. Before baking, simply cover the tarts in a chewy topping composed of oats, butter, sugar, and spices. Conversely, there are many more ingredients you can add to these seasonal confections post-baking as well.