The Vintage Chocolate Cake Made Famous By A Texas Hotel From The 1800s

The Driskill Hotel in Austin, Texas, has been churning out its signature 1886 Chocolate Cake — named in honor of the year the hotel opened — for more than half a century. Unpretentious yet super decadent, the dessert combines a fudgy, buttermilk-chocolate base with a luscious, cream-loaded chocolate ganache. Once you taste it, it's easy to understand how it's become a beloved favorite over the past 70 or so years.

The cake wasn't offered at The Driskill until Helen Corbitt took over the hotel's Lunchroom — now known as the 1886 Cafe & Bakery — in the early 1950s. Born in New York, Corbitt became a Texas culinary icon, as her career took her from the University of Texas at Austin's University Tea Room to the Houston Country Club to The Driskill, before finally finishing off her culinary career at Neiman Marcus' Zodiac Room in Dallas. She was known as the Julia Child of Texas in her time, and her legacy has endured for decades, with the 1886 Chocolate Cake remaining one of The Driskill's hallmarks. (The confection isn't the only piece of Corbitt's culinary skillset that's stayed a part of The Driskill's heritage — diners can still enjoy her original-recipe cheese soup and chicken salad when stopping by the hotel for brunch.)