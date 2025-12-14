Enjoy Hamachi Sushi With This Beverage To Bring Out Its Rich, Buttery Flavor

Hamachi is a sushi-grade yellowtail fish that originates from and is steeped in Japanese culinary traditions. Most commonly, hamachi is enjoyed in raw form as rolled sushi, nigiri (flavorful balls of sushi topped with fish and other ingredients), or sashimi. However, this isn't the only way to get in on the flavor. This delicacy can be enjoyed grilled, seared, or even as a side dish like a spicy hamachi tartare. Not only is yellowtail one of the best raw fish dishes from around the world, but it is also elevated when enjoyed with an accompanying cup of sake (aka nihonshu).

Sake's flavor notes range from mildly sweet to floral to even deeply umami, depending on the brewing process. When presented with a plate of hamachi to tuck into, reach for versions like junmai sake, which roughly translates to 'pure rice'. The fermented beverage has a taste that resembles cereal, nuts, and mellow fruits like pears and lychee. This version of sake is less floral and much earthier on the tongue with a stronger acidic flavor.

The drink is undeniably intense and usually makes a statement with foods that can hold their own intensity-wise. In this sense, the fish won't get drowned out by this sake and will instead offer a complex counterpart that makes sense. The drink also pairs well with grilled fish, thanks to the depth in flavor, which makes the savory elements prominent. In this sense, you can enjoy your grilled yellowtail with some swigs of sake and reap the benefits all the same.