Why You Should Think Twice About Making Mac And Cheese In A Slow Cooker

Macaroni and cheese is always a hit at the dinner table, especially during cooler weather. It's the ideal classic dish that's tasty, and it's easy to jazz up mac and cheese with added ingredients, such as bacon or broccoli for extra flavor. Plus, you can prepare this meal in more than one way. However, there is one cooking method you might want to steer clear of if you're in charge of bringing the side of mac to a party. Slow cooker mac and cheese may seem like a great idea for convenience, but it's not so great if you want a delicious result.

Slow cooker pasta in general doesn't have the best reputation, so it's no surprise that making mac and cheese this way is typically a fail. The standard recipe involves adding cooked pasta and the rest of your ingredients to a Crock-Pot and leaving it to cook for two to three hours. While it sounds easy enough, many people have had bad experiences with their Crock-Pot mac and cheese. They have found that this dish is not meant for a slow cooker, as the sauce gets grainy, and the noodles get overcooked. Instead of creamy, saucy noodles and a gooey cheese pull, you're usually left with mushy pasta and curdled cheese.