Slow Cooker Pasta Is The Trendy Cooking Technique You Might Want To Avoid

Be it pot roast, pulled pork, or lemon chicken soup, there are dozens of dishes that thrive under the leisurely authority of a slow cooker. Slow cooking yields a final product that's tender, deeply flavored, and perfected by the unhurried disposition of a patient storyteller. Although there is no shortage of slow cooker recipes, there are a few that are better suited for other cooking techniques. Take slow cooker pasta, for example, the trendy one-pot meal that is more reckless than flawless.

For a well-made dish, pasta should be tender with a little bite, striking a balance between silkiness and structure. Although the exact time varies by shape, dry pasta shouldn't need any more than 12 minutes of cooking. Fresh pasta requires even less time and is typically done within five minutes. Slow-cooked dishes usually take hours to complete, and although low heat is the name of the Crock-Pot game, pasta can lose its shape and turn into a soggy, formless mess when cooked for too long. Although it's easier, in theory, to throw your Sicilian-inspired ingredients into the slow cooker to let it do all the hard work for you, remedying improperly cooked pasta is more work in the end. Even the best slow cookers money can buy can't preserve the delicate nature of starchy pasta.