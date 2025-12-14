How To Poach Chicken For Tender Results

Everyone loves a good crispy roast chicken, but spending hours on dinner prep isn't always feasible. For quick meals or knocking out a week's worth of cooking in one go, poaching chicken is a solid route. Most people don't realize poached chicken doesn't have to be bland. Not only does it produce a juicy, tender bite, but it's much faster and less labor-intensive than many alternatives.

I had the chance to speak with acclaimed chef and restaurateur Andrew Carmellini at the 2025 New York City Wine and Food Festival, and he said the trick is to never boil the chicken. "You should never boil any kind of meat," he explained. He recommends poaching chicken on the bone whenever possible because it acts as a natural barrier, preventing overcooking while adding more depth to the flavor. Poaching is a great way to upgrade the flavor of chicken breast, and it's one of Carmellini's favorite ways to prepare chicken during colder months when he's craving something nourishing to warm him from within.