Here's How Simmering Is Supposed To Work

Steaming, poaching, simmering, and boiling — both novice and experienced home cooks frequently find these terms confusing. All of them refer to cooking food using heated water, but at different temperatures and with different amounts of force. Understanding these differences is crucial to honing your cooking skills, enabling you to easily poach chicken or make tender, properly steamed vegetables.

Of these terms, simmering may be the one that stumps the most home cooks. Steaming and poaching use gentle heat to cook foods, while boiling uses very hot, bubbling water to soften hard ingredients like dried pasta and grains. Simmering, on the other hand, lands somewhere in between poaching and boiling. Characterized by light bubbling and steady temperatures, simmering is the ideal cooking method for soups, stews, sauces, and other foods that respond well to low 'n slow cooking.

While boiling your soup is a big mistake that can leave it scorched and flavorless, simmering protects the integrity of your ingredients, preventing them from becoming mushy, tough, or burned. Simmering water sits between 185 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit which cooks food fairly slowly, helping to ensure all your ingredients reach the ideal texture with gentle bubbling. It's also fantastic for deepening flavors and helping them to marry — which is why slowly simmering something like a basic tomato sauce makes it taste so much better. It enables the oils present in seasonings like garlic, onion, oregano, and rosemary to blend seamlessly into the sauce.