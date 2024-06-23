8 Ways To Upgrade The Flavor Of Chicken Breast

Chicken breast is a go-to protein for many of us. It's one of the leanest meats, it's easy to find at any grocery store, it's more affordable than many other proteins, and it will usually satisfy the pickiest eaters among us. Chicken breast also has a mild flavor that takes on other flavors well and lends itself to many different dishes from a multitude of cuisines. However, sometimes chicken breast runs the risk of turning out pretty darn bland — or worse, dry as a bone and tough as a brick. But it doesn't have to be that way! There are several simple techniques that will help you get the most out of everyone's favorite white meat.

We've all been served a tough and tasteless chicken breast at a wedding reception or on a flight and probably sighed to ourselves, "Well, at least I'm getting sustenance." But chicken breast can be so much more. Whether you're aiming for a simple chicken salad or a rich, roasted main for a dinner party, succulent and flavorful chicken is within reach, we promise. From choosing the right cut to a few prepping hacks and simple cooking techniques, here are some easy ways to upgrade your chicken breast that will help you achieve the perfect texture, and boost flavor to the max. No more boring chicken. Say hello to satisfying meals from now on.