The One-Ingredient Pot Roast Upgrade For Rich, Smoky Flavor
Pot roast is a cold-weather comfort food that simply makes life better. It's easy to make, fills the house with delicious smells, and makes every meat lover in the house happy. You can cook a pot roast with minimal effort (three basic ingredients will do the trick), but if you want to take your meal to the next level, you'll want to add some bacon to give it a rich, smoky, irresistible flavor. It's no secret that bacon makes everything better — in fact, there's actually a scientific reason that it goes with so many different foods! But in the case of pot roast, it adds an unexpected richness that will make you a true believer in this flavor hack.
The bacon adds a rich, smoky flavor that you didn't realize your pot roast was missing, but its usefulness goes far beyond just adding extra flavor. It also provides the extra fat you need to sear the meat and saute any onions you are adding to your dish. (Yellow onions are a great choice because they caramelize well and create a sweetness as they cook that pairs well with the meat for a complex flavor profile.)
How to add bacon to pot roast for the best results
If you do plan to sear your meat and saute your onions before you place everything in a slow cooker, fry up some bacon (sliced or chopped — it makes no difference for this step) and remove it, leaving the bacon grease in the pan to then continue with sauteing the rest of your ingredients. When you're ready to start roasting, add the bacon to the pot with the meat and vegetables and let it cook, so the bacon flavors meld beautifully with all the ingredients.
If you aren't searing ahead of time, you can still take advantage of bacon to upgrade the flavor of your dish. Just add slices of bacon to the bottom of the pan and place the meat on top, whether it be a Dutch oven or a crockpot. There are a range of cuts when it comes to bacon, each with their own benefits when it comes to cooking, but it's important to use thick slices of bacon in your pot roast. While thin bacon gets nice and crispy — perfect for sandwiches — a thick cut of bacon has a deeper flavor and enough fat to retain its natural juices to help keep your pot roast tender and moist.