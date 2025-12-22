The One-Ingredient Pot Roast Upgrade For Rich, Smoky Flavor

Pot roast is a cold-weather comfort food that simply makes life better. It's easy to make, fills the house with delicious smells, and makes every meat lover in the house happy. You can cook a pot roast with minimal effort (three basic ingredients will do the trick), but if you want to take your meal to the next level, you'll want to add some bacon to give it a rich, smoky, irresistible flavor. It's no secret that bacon makes everything better — in fact, there's actually a scientific reason that it goes with so many different foods! But in the case of pot roast, it adds an unexpected richness that will make you a true believer in this flavor hack.

The bacon adds a rich, smoky flavor that you didn't realize your pot roast was missing, but its usefulness goes far beyond just adding extra flavor. It also provides the extra fat you need to sear the meat and saute any onions you are adding to your dish. (Yellow onions are a great choice because they caramelize well and create a sweetness as they cook that pairs well with the meat for a complex flavor profile.)