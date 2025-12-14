Don't Buy This Kitchen Find At Walmart. Get It Cheaper At Dollar Tree

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you ever thought Walmart was the first stop to find great deals, think again. We found one of the top kitchen essentials you should be grabbing from Dollar Tree. It's exactly the same as Walmart's item, but over 10 times cheaper at Dollar Tree. Walmart sells a two-pack of Royal Norfolk Cutlery Santoku 7.5″ Knives for $17. The knives are meant to be used for everyday chopping, slicing, and dicing. While these seem like a good find, Dollar Tree sells a Royal Norfolk Cutlery Santoku Knife for just $1.25 each. From what we can tell, the knives are exactly the same. The Walmart knives set is described as having a stainless steel blade, and is dishwasher safe. Dollar Tree's knife also has these features. The knives at both stores also have the same height and weight.

Reviewers on Dollar Tree's website gave the knife a host of 5-star reviews, even saying they were surprised how good it is for the price. Shoppers mentioned finding the knife to be versatile and easy to handle, and quite sharp. We also found the Royal Norfolk 7-Inch Japanese-style Santoku Knife listed on Amazon for $11.99 for just one knife, making Dollar Tree the no-brainer choice for where to grab this kitchen necessity.