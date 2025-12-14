Don't Buy This Kitchen Find At Walmart. Get It Cheaper At Dollar Tree
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you ever thought Walmart was the first stop to find great deals, think again. We found one of the top kitchen essentials you should be grabbing from Dollar Tree. It's exactly the same as Walmart's item, but over 10 times cheaper at Dollar Tree. Walmart sells a two-pack of Royal Norfolk Cutlery Santoku 7.5″ Knives for $17. The knives are meant to be used for everyday chopping, slicing, and dicing. While these seem like a good find, Dollar Tree sells a Royal Norfolk Cutlery Santoku Knife for just $1.25 each. From what we can tell, the knives are exactly the same. The Walmart knives set is described as having a stainless steel blade, and is dishwasher safe. Dollar Tree's knife also has these features. The knives at both stores also have the same height and weight.
Reviewers on Dollar Tree's website gave the knife a host of 5-star reviews, even saying they were surprised how good it is for the price. Shoppers mentioned finding the knife to be versatile and easy to handle, and quite sharp. We also found the Royal Norfolk 7-Inch Japanese-style Santoku Knife listed on Amazon for $11.99 for just one knife, making Dollar Tree the no-brainer choice for where to grab this kitchen necessity.
Other surprising items that are cheaper at Dollar Tree than Walmart
We love this fancy Dollar Tree find that adds a French inspired touch to your kitchen, and it's cheaper at Dollar Tree than anywhere else. Royal Norfolk's Turquoise Swirl Stoneware Dinner Plates go for $1.50 each at Dollar Tree, while the exact same plate sells for $14.80 each at Walmart. We think some of Dollar Tree's kitchenware looks like it came from Anthropologie, and shoppers agree, noting in reviews that the plates are sturdy and look more expensive than they actually are. You can get the complete set at either store, but the bowls at Dollar Tree are $1.50 each versus a set of four for a whopping $30 at Walmart. This brand also sells other styles of the dishware at both stores, and in all cases, it is much cheaper, usually $1.50 each, than Walmart's options.
Cooking Concepts is another brand name sold at both Walmart and Dollar Tree. At Walmart, you'll find a two-pack of the brand's basic 9x13-inch Steel Cookie Pans for $11.90. But head over to Dollar Tree instead — there, you can get two of the same trays for a grand total of $2.50. The tin pie pans are also a better deal at Dollar Tree, selling for $1.25 versus two for $14.30 at Walmart. If there is any case of where there is a better deal on kitchen items from these basic brands than at Dollar Tree, we couldn't find it.