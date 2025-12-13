The Popular Grocery Chain That Carries Wendy's Burger Patties

If you like Wendy's hamburgers, you now have the option of buying the chain's burger patties at the grocery store. The burgers sold in the store share the same iconic Wendy's square burger shape, created to display the juicy meat that extends beyond the bun.

Wendy's Ground Beef Patties, available in a 4-pack of 4-ounce patties and advertised as "Fresh, Never Frozen," are sold exclusively at Kroger. With these, you can make the Wendy's patty just like one from Chowhound's review of the chain's best burgers. Options include the popular Dave's Single and Dave's Double, which include cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes, with ketchup and creamy mayonnaise. If you're craving a big burger, try to recreate the Big Bacon Classic Double, or even triple, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bacon on the top — though you'll need a hearty appetite to finish it. Whether you follow Wendy's guidelines or make your own creations, the combinations are endless.