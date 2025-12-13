The Popular Grocery Chain That Carries Wendy's Burger Patties
If you like Wendy's hamburgers, you now have the option of buying the chain's burger patties at the grocery store. The burgers sold in the store share the same iconic Wendy's square burger shape, created to display the juicy meat that extends beyond the bun.
Wendy's Ground Beef Patties, available in a 4-pack of 4-ounce patties and advertised as "Fresh, Never Frozen," are sold exclusively at Kroger. With these, you can make the Wendy's patty just like one from Chowhound's review of the chain's best burgers. Options include the popular Dave's Single and Dave's Double, which include cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes, with ketchup and creamy mayonnaise. If you're craving a big burger, try to recreate the Big Bacon Classic Double, or even triple, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bacon on the top — though you'll need a hearty appetite to finish it. Whether you follow Wendy's guidelines or make your own creations, the combinations are endless.
Where you can buy Wendy's burger patties and how fans are reacting
The reviews of Wendy's Ground Beef Patties are mixed, with an overall rating of 3.5 stars. Most reviews lean positive, but other reviewers list concerns of shrinkage and fat content. However, many people responded enthusiastically, saying that if you cook them properly, you can make a burger just like it's served at Wendy's. Some customers also consider making these patties at home as a way to save money, compared to buying them at the restaurant.
Shoppers interested in trying them for themselves may have to wait for the patties to hit local shelves, though. Kroger owns numerous stores across the country, including Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, City Market, Ralphs, and more. For now, the partnership only offers Wendy's famous burger patties in Colorado and Ohio, with plans to expand if the launch is successful and customer interest remains. If that happens, Wendy's patties could become widely available to customers nationwide.