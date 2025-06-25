The Proper Way To Prep Large Kitchen Appliances For The Recycling Process

If you're in the market for a new kitchen appliance, such as a refrigerator or other large item, chances are you'll need to find a way to dispose of the old unit. If you're lucky, the store you bought the new unit from will also be responsible for removing and recycling the old one. If that's the case, there are a few tasks you'll need to do to get it ready.

If you're removing a refrigerator, the first thing you'll need to do is to remove all the food from both refrigerator and freezer, and let the freezer thaw out at least 24 hours before the service technicians arrive. When you remove the food, be sure to store the frozen food in a safe place while the freezer is defrosting so it will retain the proper temperature. Then, it's good practice to clean the inside of all debris using an all-purpose kitchen cleaner.

There are a few more steps that will help get your old appliance ready for pickup. The metal and glass parts are often easily recyclable. If you have a refrigerator, simply put an X-shaped crisscross of tape over the glass shelving so it won't break during transport. It's also important to tape any stray wires to the walls of the appliance so they won't dangle, whether it be a refrigerator, oven, microwave, or other large item. Safely unplug gas or water lines from appliances that use them, or ask a professional to help. Then, you'll need to either tape or use string to fasten the doors shut. Check with the people who are removing the item to see how they would like this done.