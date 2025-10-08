This Renter-Friendly Kitchen Blackspash Is As Stylish As It Is Affordable

You have a plethora of choices when it comes to the vinyl planks for your faux wood backsplash. Though these are usually used as flooring, they also work well as a backsplash as they are durable and can withstand frequent cleaning. Just be sure all the seams are properly aligned and sealed during installation to prevent moisture and mess from creeping behind the tiles. Not only could this ruin the wall, it could also loosen the adhesive and cause your backsplash to sag.

If your cabinets are a lighter wood tone, installing a matching backsplash could be an interesting way to help give your kitchen a clean and uniform appearance. However, darker wood tones and paint colors on cabinets practically beg for a contrasting backsplash, as decorating with dark-on-dark could create a gloomy, depressing kitchen (which is the opposite of what you want in a space where you'll be cooking with loved ones and celebrating holidays). Contrast is also a great way to make your kitchen backsplash look more expensive, which our brains associate with sophistication.

Though faux wood vinyl planks come in a fairly limited range of browns and grays, they can still help you add a splash of color to your space if your kitchen is mostly white or the dreaded Millennial Gray. The right neutral backsplash can help colorful appliances stand out, or act as a pretty background for hooks installed under your cabinets to display your favorite mugs.